Winning Time season 2 premiere date: Any more clues?

We know that we’ve been waiting a long time already to see Winning Time season 2 premiere over at HBO. Unfortunately, we still think that’s going to continue for a while.

The good news is that tonight, the network reminded you of the show’s upcoming return — even if it didn’t specify the date. The series, based on true events from the Showtime era of the Los Angeles Lakers, does seem to be coming this year. However, we don’t get a sense that the network is looking to hurry it along.

After all, just consider everything else that they have on the docket right now! We have the premiere of The Last of Us tonight and after that, we’ve got other shows ahead including The White House Plumbers, Barry, and Succession. All of these will air before Winning Time, and that means the earliest you could potentially see the show back is the summer, but then there is also True Detective season 4 to think about and also The Idol, a brand-new show from Euphoria executive producer Sam Levinson.

So, for now, there aren’t too many more clues on the future of Winning Time other than that it’s coming. The bigger teases could come as early as the spring. We just hope that no matter what time is chosen, the network lets loose some footage that really shows the main players living large. What the second season may really need to focus on here is entertainment, and not so much a lot of the controversies that enveloped the first season. We really just have to approach this as a work of fiction at this point; it’s definitely not a documentary, and there are plenty of sources out there that you can use to get a more accurate recounting of this era.

