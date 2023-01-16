Wednesday season 2 premiere date: A darker direction?

Wednesday season 2 is going to be one of the crown jewels of Netflix’s upcoming lineup, and we feel confident saying that no matter when it airs.

With this being said, can we still narrow the premiere date down a little bit? We tend to think so! Based on the information that we currently have, it’s going to be at least winter or spring of next year, if not later. Filming is not yet underway, and it’s our hope that over the next few weeks, we’re going to see the writers try to embrace some stories that push things to the next level. Of course, that means allowing the story to be even more dark and demented than before.

Speaking to E! News while at the Golden Globes earlier this month, Jenna Ortega herself made it clear that she’d love to see the show be “a little bit darker and embrace the horror aspect a little bit more.” We do think the writers are considering that already, but in general one of the reasons we could be facing a long wait for what’s next is because everyone involved is 100% fine to be patient.

Let’s put it this way: Would you rather see a season in late 2023 that fails to live up to the first, or one in early 2024 that manages to take things up to the next level? We will always side with the latter, especially now that something has already been established. The world of The Addams Family in general does leave the door open for things that are weird, wacky, and certainly grotesque. What better time than season 2 to embrace all of this?

Hopefully, a little more news will surface on the future here over the next several months. We’re absolutely ready for it!

