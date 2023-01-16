NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 12 spoilers: A look at ‘Shields Up’

Want to learn a little bit more leading into NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 12 on CBS next week? Well, there’s a lot to prepare for!

First things first, though, we should be happy that there is going to be another installment in just seven days. We know there was a hiatus around the holidays, but isn’t it nice to have three installments in a row here? We tend to think so. The title for this upcoming one is “Shields Up” and based on what we know right now, it seems to be fairly case-centric. While it’s possible that there could also be a personal subplot or two mixed in here, that’s not info that the network is giving away in advance.

For now, we simply suggest that you check out the season 2 episode 12 synopsis below to better set the stage for the future:

“Shields Up” – When an elite special forces Marine captain is murdered, the NCIS team finds a suspect in a really unusual place, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Jan. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

For those wondering, we don’t have a clear sense at present that we’re going to be seeing Lucy turn up within this episode … but we know she will down the road! In general, this is a character who does still have a big part to play, and we’re looking forward to some great stuff for her and Whistler. Of course, every person on the show still has to balance out their difficult jobs with personal lives that are often ever-evolving; we’ve seen this so many times already.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on NCIS: Hawaii, including a few other details about the future holds

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 12 on CBS?

Are you glad to be getting three installments in a row this month? Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for some other updates down the road. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







