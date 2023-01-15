When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: The Way Home?

Are we really on the cusp of getting some big When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date news at Hallmark Channel? It’s certainly a subject to think about!

The reason why there is so much potential conversation today is for one simple reason: The premiere of The Way Home at the cable network. For those who are not aware, this is the latest drama series at the network and ironically, its presence may also be the reason why Erin Krakow and company don’t premiere as early on in the year. After all, production has been done on the new season for a good while now.

Is there at least a chance that a When Calls the Heart premiere date is announced today? That is what we’re looking out for and beyond just that, this is what we’ll have some other news on in the event something else is released over the next few hours.

On paper, it at least makes a lot of sense for Hallmark to consider something in this vein, given that it would be a way to remind viewers that we are still returning to Hope Valley at some point down the road. We would’ve personally even advertised that a promo or something is coming to ensure that a bunch of Hearties watch! They haven’t done that, so there is no guarantee we get anything even if we want it.

If there is a premiere date announcement during The Way Home tonight, that means to us that new episodes are probably going to be coming when you get around to late March or early April. This would still be a good spot for the show to air, even if it’s a later part of the year. We certainly think that viewers would still be turning up, after all!

