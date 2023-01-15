NCIS season 20 episode 12 spoilers: McGee’s game show attempt

If you’re looking to prepare in advance for NCIS season 20 episode 12 over at CBS, we are more than happy to help with that!

The first thing that we should say in advance of this episode is that the title is “Big Rig,” and it is scheduled to air on January 23. It will feature the return of Zane Holtz as Special Agent Sawyer, but also a really fun side story at the same exact time. McGee is going to be on a game show! Of course, we fear for any contestants going up against him, especially if there is some sort of trivia component to it.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and share the full season 20 episode 12 synopsis below — after all, it helps to set the stage!

“Big Rig” – When an old pal of Torres’ comes to him – disheveled and bloodied – for guidance amidst an undercover FBI operation and then disappears, NCIS helps track him down. Also, McGee prepares to be a contestant on a popular game show, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This feels like one of those episodes that is perfectly in line with what we want from this show. We’re constantly going to be on the lookout for character-based storylines and this fits the bill on a couple of different fronts. You’ve got some serious stuff for Torres mixed with some humor for McGee, and it’s starting to feel like Sawyer is a character who could be around for a good while. Honestly, we wouldn’t be mad about that at all — he’s a good foil! A show like this needs those kind of characters.

