NCIS season 20 episode 11 sneak peek: Alden Parker hacked!

As we get set for NCIS season 20 episode 11 on CBS this Monday, be prepared to dive into something so much more familiar!

After spending the past week in the midst of a three-part crossover event, we are about to see in “Bridges” a story that is based largely around Alden Parker and a case that has an unusual connection to him. Why did he may for a hotel room that is tied to a crime? Well, the simple answer here is that he didn’t — he’s become a victim of identity theft, and of course he has to figure out both why and how that happened. Why go after a federal agent? It feels like this is one of the most likely people who would be able to retaliate, no?

If you head over to the link here, you can see some of the sneak peeks all about what’s coming in “Bridges,” including the atypical way that Parker’s identity was stolen. Apparently, it came down to someone figuring out answers to a number of his security questions. There’s obviously got to be some sort of personal reason why Parker was the victim here as opposed to some other federal agent, so let’s hope that the answer we get over the course of this episode makes a certain degree of sense.

Also, can we learn a little more about Gary Cole’s character in the process? We’ve absolutely figured out a couple of things over the course of time, but there is still an aloofness to this character that can make him a pretty hard guy to often understand. He’s quirky, and he was definitely created to both look and feel pretty different from one Jethro Gibbs.

