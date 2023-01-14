Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 14, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to finally kick off the new year with another edition of the sketch show?

Of course, it makes all of the sense in the world that we would want another edition of SNL in the near future! After all, why wouldn’t we? There’s so much worth spoofing, and honestly there are few forms of escapism that are anywhere as good as this one.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with the news that is hardly exciting to anyone out there … we gotta wait for a little while longer to see the next episode arrive. In one week you are going to have a chance to see the first new episode of 2023, one that is hosted by none other than The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza with Sam Smith as the musical guest. We certainly think that there’s going to be a LOT of fun across the board here, and we’re honestly surprised that we have never seen Plaza host the show before.

Beyond this episode, the January 28 edition will feature Michael B. Jordan as the host and then also Lil Baby as the musical guest. Jordan is also making his hosting debut, and we tend to think he’ll have a chance to show off a funnier side after starring in a lot of dramas and action movies over the years.

If you have not heard already…

There is also another episode currently planned for the start of February, but there is no current info out there about who the host for it will be. Given that this is right in the midst of a key sweeps period, it is currently our hope that we get an alumni or someone else super-notable on board. Why in the world wouldn’t we want that, all things considered?

Related – Take a look at some other updates now on Saturday Night Live, including a few more details all about the future

What are you most excited to see when it comes to the future of Saturday Night Live on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







