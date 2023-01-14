Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: The extent of the secrets

Just in case you wanted another reminder that Netflix is being as cagey as possible about Stranger Things season 5, we have more insight within!

First things first, we should remember that there isn’t too much word about the start of production as of right now, and you better believe that this is incredibly frustrating. It’s hard to do a whole lot else when it comes to the show’s future until we know that! Filming is also going to take a long time, and the same thing goes for post-production. We tend to think that we’ve seen enough from the streaming service over the years to understand just how long it can take to see these episodes delivered to us, even if the story is split into chunks.

What we’re trying to say here is pretty darn simple: Don’t be shocked if the show is not back until at least the summer of 2024, if not longer.

Just in case you were wondering how little even the show’s own cast knows about the future, let’s turn this over now to Finn Wolfhard. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, he indicated that he didn’t even learn the title for the season 5 premiere until weeks after the writers confirmed it online:

“I think a lot of people don’t believe it, because it just is, like, they don’t — ‘Of course you know. You’re on the show.’ But, like, they’re really, they’re super cagey.”

If Wolfhard only learned about the title this year, can you imagine how little he and the rest of the cast know about Netflix’s long-term plans? They may not even tell the Duffer Brothers about all of this! They won’t start to finalize things until the show at least is in post-production, and they still have the freedom to do whatever they want when it comes to releasing it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Stranger Things, including other details all about the future

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Stranger Things season 5?

Be sure to let us know your thoughts and premiere-date speculation below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







