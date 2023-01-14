The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Why the wait continues

For everyone out there eagerly awaiting The Wheel of Time season 2 to arrive on Prime Video, rest assured the show is still coming! However, it’s going to take a little while longer than many of us thought.

Over the past couple of months, we’ve wondered if a part of the wait has to do with the packed roster for the streaming service as of late, which includes the upcoming premiere of Carnival Row. While that could be a factor, it seems to be a small one in the grand scheme of things. After all, post-production is still going on!

Speaking recently to the show community Dragonmount (per Winter Is Coming), showrunner Rafe Judkins offered up a small progress report for what is happening behind the scenes:

“…I do believe season 2 will be premiering in 2023. There’s still a lot of work that we’ve got to do on the show in post, VFX, all of that…so I would not expect it in early 2023, but you can expect it in 2023.”

The reality remains that this show is not an easy one to make, let alone one to edit and put together after the fact. All of this may explain further why we got a renewal for season 3 so early; there’s a real understanding behind the scenes of how long it takes to make new episodes, and this could help to at least reduce the overall hiatus somewhat. Do we think it’s going to do everything? Not so much, but it does serve as some baby steps in the right direction.

Ultimately, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that we at least see the second season premiere within the next several months. Spring still makes a lot of sense to us, but there are admittedly a LOT of components that go into something like this.

