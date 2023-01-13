Blue Bloods season 13 episode 10 preview: Erin’s new look

Are you ready for Blue Bloods season 13 episode 10 to arrive on CBS later today? We know that we are, and there are a number of different things to be excited about!

For the sake of this article, though, let’s put the spotlight on one Erin Reagan, who in particular could have a lot of fascinating stuff coming up. We know that she is running for District Attorney, and that in itself means a lot of different challenges that she may not be altogether prepared for. One of the biggest ones is having to deal with some of the nuance that comes with entering the political realm, where such things like image matter way more than they should … and we also know already that they are so much worse for women.

In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode over at the show’s official YouTube Channel, you can get at least a reasonably good sense of what we’re talking about here. In this, Erin shows Anthony an image makeover that she received in preparation for the next phase of the campaign, and he has nothing but good things to say about! (We all know that Anthony is going to be honest, pretty much no matter what.) Erin does have some serious doubts about it, mostly due to the fact that it is so dramatically different from how she sees herself much of the time.

Do you have to change who you are, or what you look like, to be successful within the political world? These are things that, at least for now, we are left to think a little bit about. This show tends to have more of a positive message, so we wouldn’t be shocked if Erin shirks all of this in favor of just being who she’s always been.

Elsewhere in this episode, be prepared for Jamie to get himself in hot water at the family dinner table!

