Law & Order season 22 episode 12 return date: ‘Almost Famous’

Why the heck is the show going on hiatus, given that we just saw one not that long ago?

The first order of business here is noting that at least this isn’t some super-long break; Hugh Dancy and the rest of the cast will be off the air next week, but the plan is for them to return come January 26. The title for the next installment is fascinating: “Almost Famous.” Alas, it doesn’t have all that much to do with the iconic movie; instead, this is a story more about how far certain people will go to become famous and all of the issues that come along with that. There is a lot of danger thanks to the internet these days, but we probably don’t have to point that out to a lot of you! It’s pretty apparent based mostly on what we’ve seen in terms of stories in this franchise, let alone others in the crime-TV world.

To get some more scoop now on what the future holds, just go ahead and see the season 22 episode 12 synopsis below:

01/26/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : After a teenager is killed, Cosgrove and Shaw discover what lengths kids will go to these days to become Internet famous. Price and Maroun take a risk to go after who they believe is the real criminal in the case, but wind up back where they started. TV-14

During the hiatus…

Is there at least a chance at a season 23 renewal? Make no mistake that this is something that could very well happen, especially since NBC probably wants to solidify the franchise’s future fast.

Are you frustrated that we're at yet another hiatus already?

