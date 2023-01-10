SEAL Team season 7: Why no renewal news at Paramount+ TCA?

Earlier this week, you could argue that there was a perfect time for Paramount+ to renew SEAL Team for a season 7. After all, the streaming service was at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour!

For those unaware, the TCA tour is a chance for a lot of media outlets to get together and hear what a network or streaming service has to say about the future of a number of programs. There was a very clear case as to why they could go ahead and greenlight more of the David Boreanaz series here — it would generate a ton of publicity, and it would allow everyone to shift from campaign mode to simply being excited for what’s coming up next.

So why didn’t this happen? The world of television renewals can often be complicated, and the biggest reason may just be that there’s no clear decision yet. There could be a lot of active conversations still happening behind the scenes about a pickup, and that is not some sort of thing that happens immediately at this particular era. Instead, we’re talking here about a show that costs a good bit to make, and also one that is several years into its run. The longer a show goes, the more complex negotiations inevitably are for the future.

Given that we got a season 6 renewal in February 2022, we’re hoping for something similar here — we’ll just have to wait and see if that proves to be the case. Let’s all cross our fingers here and hope for the best! (Odds are, we need to get a renewal over the next several weeks to ensure a fall 2023 premiere.)

What can you do to help promote the show?

The simple answer remains as follows: Talk about the show online! The more people can catch wind of the show + how great it is, the better off things will be in the end.

