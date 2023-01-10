The Blacklist season 10: A chance for more news soon?

We highly doubt that it’s a surprise to anyone out there that we want more news on The Blacklist season 10 in the relatively near future. Just consider everything that there is not be excited about here! This batch of episodes, for starters, has a fantastic premise courtesy of Blacklisters from the past coming back. We could also see a new dimension of Raymond Reddington thanks to him finally learning the truth about Liz’s death.

Given that the show is set to come back on NBC come February 26, we tend to think some more news could be coming soon — as a matter of fact, we wouldn’t be shocked if there was a little more handed out in just one week’s time.

According to a report coming in from IndieWire, NBCUniversal is going to be making their presence felt at the TCA Winter Press Tour on January 15. If there was ever a chance to discuss and/or announce something more about the James Spader series, this is it. They could reveal whether season 10 is the final one, or potentially some more details about what the future could hold. We wouldn’t necessarily expect this to be where we see a new promo or something in that vein, but there’s at least the chance to lift the veil on something and we’re all about that.

We’ve noted this in the past, but one of the other things that we’re really looking for at this point is the release of some season 10 key art. If there’s nothing on that in regards to it being the final season, we’ll be far more hopeful about a season 11 down the road.

