The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Any reason for fear?

We’re getting close to the middle of January and yet sill, there is no clear word on The Wheel of Time and a season 2 premiere date.

What gives with this? Well, it has been over a year at this point since the end of season 1, and we know that it has also been a really long time since filming for this upcoming batch of episodes wrapped. It’s been a long enough wait at this point that it’s easy to raise some questions as to what is going on, and if there are any last-minute snags holding things up.

In a word, we think we can provide an easy answer to this: No. Whatever happening with The Wheel of Time right now is a part of the natural order of things at Prime Video. They’ve never planned to have some sort hiatus between seasons and instead, they’ve just been waiting to put this show on at a time that feels right to them. One of the culprits in the long wait is very much a long-post production. Another one, meanwhile, is simply bad luck.

What do we mean by that? Well, the best way to frame it is pretty simple. Last summer/fall, the streaming service had Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to anchor their schedule. Over the holiday season, they had Jack Ryan. Next month, they have Carnival Row. They’ve just had so many other big-budget shows already set and they don’t want to air this fantasy epic until so many other shows are already either wrapped or close to it. This is them spacing out their bigger productions to ensure that they have no major gaps where people could consider deleting their subscriptions.

Our hope as a result of this is that there will be a shorter gap between season 2 and season 3, but we’ll have to wait and see if that is really the case.

