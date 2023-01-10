Severance season 2 premiere date: The benefit to long hiatus

We’ve been waiting to see a Severance season 2 premiere date on Apple TV+ for quite some time now and alas, that wait is going to continue. There is no evidence that the Adam Scott series is coming until at least late summer, especially since filming has only been going for about two and a half months at this point.

Now, we know that the easy reaction to this long wait is to shake your fist and/or shout at the heavens. However, could there be some sort perceived benefit to this hiatus? It may sound crazy on the surface, but there’s a chance that there is.

Let’s explain it like this: All it takes is a simple Twitter search to realize that there are a lot of people who are currently watching this show for the first time. They hadn’t had a chance to dive into yet and now, they are 100% in and excited for what the future holds. Because there is only a single season out at the moment, this allows for an easier point of entry for people curious about the show. We think that this, at least for now, helps to get people both on board and ready for the next batch of episodes!

Because not a lot of mainstream viewers are super-aware of Apple TV+ save for Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, we don’t think we’re anywhere close to what the ceiling for Severance could be. The next few months could allow for even more significant growth and because of that, a path to a season 3 renewal at some point down the line. (If the season 2 premiere manages to score some enormous ratings, don’t be shocked if we get an order for something more almost immediately.)

