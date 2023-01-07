Wednesday season 2 premiere date: What’s next at Netflix?

At this point, there’s a chance that you’ve heard the pretty great news that we’re getting a Wednesday season 2 at Netflix. With that in mind, we’re able to move into the next main order of business: Thinking more about the future.

When in the world is the Jenna Ortega series going to be back with new episodes? It may be crazy to imagine it right now, but we absolutely think that the streaming service is already thinking about this. Why wouldn’t they be? We don’t tend to think that the series will be back until 2024, but that could be a hugely competitive year for them with Stranger Things, Squid Game, and a whole lot more potentially coming back.

The first thing that Netflix and studio MGM will figure out here is when the next batch of new episodes will start filming, since there are a number of factors that weigh pretty heavily into that equation. Take, for starters, when scripts are going to be written and when specific locations are secured. The production isn’t going to be able to just start up right away — it is going to take some time, and you have to be prepared for that to a certain extent in advance.

This process is going to take several months and on the other side of that, we then begin officially the next phase: Post-production. There is a ton that will need to play out here, mostly because there are some effects and other stuff that will need to be added across the board. Netflix shows are often pricey, and with that does come a lot of waiting. Just in case you’re ever wondering why we’re probably not getting new episodes this year, that’s it — plus also the fact that the streaming service gives you everything all at once.

