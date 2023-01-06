The Blacklist season 10: One hopeful sign for long-term future?

Is The Blacklist season 10 going to be the final one at NBC? This has been a big question floating around out there for a good while.

Even still, nothing is confirmed on this particular subject, but we do at least have a reason to be a little bit more hopeful than we were previously. If you recall, late last summer there were some reports stating that the network was considering a move away from broadcasting new shows at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, with the idea being that this was a way to save them a little bit of money. Remember that we’re in an era where everyone is looking to cut costs, to the point that some networks / services like HBO Max and Starz are removing things from their own platforms that were once considered to be original properties.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for news on THE BLACKLIST season 10 every Friday!

Luckily, Deadline reported late last month that, at least for the 2023-24 season, this is no longer in consideration. That means that NBC is going to have the same amount of time on their schedule that they have in the past.

How will this impact The Blacklist in the long-term?

Since the James Spader drama does not air at 10:00 p.m., it’d be easy to call this whole story irrelevant. However, the situation is truthfully a little more complicated than that. If NBC had cut an hour, it would have caused other shows to move around and it easily could’ve been a casualty. In keeping the 10:00 hour, there is a better chance of a season 11. Nothing is guaranteed, but remember that the show makes SO much money on Netflix all over the globe. We tend to think that studio Sony works hard with NBC to keep it around, and the same Deadline report noted that NBC is looking to prioritize procedurals moving forward. The Blacklist at least has some elements of that baked into the premise.

Remember here that season 10 is currently set to premiere on February 26 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on The Blacklist, including what else may be coming up next

Do you think that The Blacklist season 10 will be the final one on NBC?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, come back for other updates down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







