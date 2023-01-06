The Boys spin-off Gen V: Is early season 2 renewal coming?

For those who have not heard as of yet, Gen V, the upcoming spin-off to The Boys, is set to premiere later this year. That’s something to look forward to, but it appears as though the folks at Prime Video aren’t limiting themselves to just that.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, a writers’ room is going to be starting up soon in anticipation of a season 2 pickup by the aforementioned streaming service. Executives are reportedly excited about the first season, and hopefully that bodes well for the audience, as well. Spin-offs can be tricky, but we do think that The Boys proper has the sort of architecture for there to be a larger world around it. (For those unaware, Gen V revolves around a college set to train the next generation of heroes — chaos will almost certainly ensue through all of it.

There would be one potential change ahead for a season 2, as Michele Fazekas would step up to the plate as sole showrunner. She took on the duties with longtime writing partner Tara Butters for season 1, who is stepping away for family reasons.

When could we get a full trailer for Gen V?

We’ve already seen a teaser of sorts, and we tend to think that something more could come out this spring. If we were the folks at Prime Video, we would consider a late spring or early summer start to this show to better bridge the gap between it and season 4. We certainly think that there’s going to be a lot of exciting stuff around the bend, and of course a few things that will probably shock you.

