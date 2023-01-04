Why did Brian Tee leave Chicago Med, role of Ethan Choi?

Why did Brian Tee leave Chicago Med? If you are watching tonight’s new episode, you’ll notice the absence of Ethan almost right away — how can you not? Even if the character was gone here and there in season 7, we’re talking here about a foundational cast member to the series and someone who has meant a great deal to it for a significant period of time. To be frank, it’s weird watching it and not having that hope that he will be back at some point.

Is the door still open for him to come back at some point? Absolutely, but it is far from a guarantee. After all, it was Tee’s decision to depart the show after so many years, with him looking to move on to a number of other projects. This isn’t meant to be some sort of slight on the medical drama; rather, it’s important to remember that so many actors are nomadic in nature. You don’t want to be doing one thing for the rest of the your life!

Also, remember the personal side of things, as well: A lot of the One Chicago cast is not from the Windy City so in working there, they are spending nine-ish months of the year far away from their friends and family. At a certain point, not even good money can make up for that opportunity to be close to home.

In the end, we’re just happy at this point that the writers did put together a happy, meaningful exit for Ethan that makes a great deal of sense of his character. It’s not hard to imagine that he and April are off, living their best lives and looking more and more towards a happy future.

