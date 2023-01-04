Chicago Fire season 11 episode 11 spoilers: Brett’s big fight

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 11 is going to arrive on NBC in just seven days — luckily, there’s no major hiatus this time around!

So what can you expect to see from start to finish here? Well, “A Guy I Used to Know” is a story about a wide array of different things. Take, for starters, Brett trying to do whatever she can in order to keep her paramedicine program afloat. This is not going to be an easy thing for her to do, but we’ll have to wait and see just how this process plays out from start to finish.

To get some more insight on that and everything else that could be coming up, go ahead and check out the full season 11 episode 11 synopsis:

01/11/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Firehouse 51 prepares for their semi-annual firehouse inspection. Brett fights to save her paramedicine program. Commander Martin Pearce asks Severide for a favor. TV-14

We’re at a point in the season now where the producers can take a few risks and send some stories in unexpected directions and honestly, that is exactly what we’re hoping for. This is a show that has so much potential to expand beyond our expectations.

As for Severide…

How many times are people are going to ask this guy for favors? If there is a guy who is almost constantly stretched too thin, it’s him. We tend to think there are a million different examples already of this.

No matter what happens, we’re hoping that there will be some other great stuff through the next couple of months. We are right in the middle of winter and of course, isn’t this the perfect time to take on a lot of this stuff for the sake of good ratings? We tend to think so.

