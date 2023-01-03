Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: A March reveal?

Power Book IV: Force season 2 is absolutely coming this year; that’s not something we need to worry about in the slightest.

So what sort of questions should we have? That’s really all about when we’re going to see a premiere date announced, let alone when it’s going to come out. We think we can help offer up some clarity now on both of these subjects.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Raising Kanan updates!

So where should we start off here? The most appropriate place is noting how it makes the most sense to announce the premiere date in March, and for a couple of different reasons.

Power Book II: Ghost – It is always going to make sense to use one show in order to better promote the other — why wouldn’t you if you are Starz? If you remember, the finale for the Michael Rainey Jr. series last year aired the same day as the premiere for the Joseph Sikora one. We’re not sure we will get that again, but it makes sense to have some announcements on Force funneled through the other spin-off.

Timing – We’ve projected for a while that late May / June is the best time to bring Power Book IV back on the basis of Starz probably separating it from the rest of the franchise. We’ll be happy, of course, if the show comes back sooner, but that feels unlikely. Typically, premiere dates are announced two or three months beforehand, so we’re not sure that there is any other window out there that would make as much sense here.

No matter when the show returns…

Let’s hope for something that is action-packed, chaotic, but also grounded to who the Tommy character is and what he wants. We just hope that he can still trust people without the fear of losing them…

Related – Take a look at a lot of our other coverage on Power Book IV: Force now

Do you think we’re going to see some sort of Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date announcement in March?

Be sure to share now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







