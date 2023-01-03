Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Would it really leave Netflix?

Are we going to be getting a Wednesday season 2 at Netflix, and have it premiere by the first few months of 2024? If you have read some pieces here at the site already, then you know that this is the ideal.

Of course, there are still negotiations that are happening behind the scenes, and when you consider production/post-production timelines, we do still think we’re in a spot where anything could happen. With that in mind, we wouldn’t pin down an individual date as of yet other than just saying that Netflix will try to get the show back as soon as possible without sacrificing quality.

So is the show actually going to come back at Netflix? Let’s get into a bizarre rumor that is making the rounds today. A new story over at the Independent suggests that the Jenna Ortega series could end up leaving the aforementioned streaming service for Amazon’s Prime Video, with the reasoning for it being that Amazon now owns the MGM studio responsible for making the show. In the event that negotiations between Netflix and the studio fall through, this could be a possible outcome.

If you read this article, then you may think that there is a legitimately strong chance of this happening — but let’s just go ahead and say that the odds of this are slim, at best. There’s no real reason to move the show from Netflix, and it would be somewhat unprecedented for a studio to pull out of a previous deal and move a show somewhere else. This would be similar to 9-1-1 moving from Fox to ABC just because their studio was acquired by Disney. These sort of things create confusion in the marketplace and could undermine the success of the show.

Could MGM make negotiations tricky? Sure, but it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Addams Family series ends up navigating away from its original streaming home. Wednesday will almost certainly be back at Netflix, and at the very latest we should see it in 2024.

Are you 100% confident that Wednesday season 2 is going stream at Netflix?

