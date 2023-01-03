Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, Jan. 3?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We know that this entire universe has been on hiatus for the past few weeks, but is that now over?

Well, let’s just say that we’ve got good news if you’ve been interested in seeing the whole franchise back: They’re coming on in a matter of hours! To help make up for the lengthy hiatus the whole FBI franchise will be going strong throughout the next several weeks — which is a smart move from CBS, all things considered. The idea here is to ensure that the ratings stay as strong as possible during the winter — we know that all three of these shows have already been renewed, but you still want to keep momentum as strong as possible!

Now that we have shared some of the good news in terms of the schedule, why not set the stage for the future? Go ahead and check out the synopses for all three series to set the stage for the future.

FBI Season 5 episode 10, “Second Life” – The abduction of a young woman leads the team back to a cold case from 18 years ago, which pushes Isobel to reconnect with her old partner Jake (Tate Donovan) and take another shot at solving one of her first cases at the Bureau, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 9, “Wheelman” – The Fly Team races through the streets of Budapest to put a halt to a major art heist about to be perpetrated by an American. Also, Forrester grows angry as Dandridge watches every move the team makes, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 9, “Processed” – When a celebrity child psychiatrist specializing in generational trauma is kidnapped by the relative of a former client, the team races to track down the perpetrator and learns what really happened to the psychiatrist’s client. Also, Kristin confronts her own deep-rooted trauma, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Related – Go ahead and get some other coverage right now when it comes to FBI

What are you most excited to see when it comes to FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted tonight?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







