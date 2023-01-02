Severance season 2 premiere date: What we’ll learn in January

What could we learn over the course of January when it comes to Severance season 2? We know we’re inching closer to a premiere date. However, we’re also well-aware that this is a considerable ways away. There is still so much work that needs to be done!

As we noted recently, there’s an incredibly strong chance that we end up seeing the second season premiere at some point this calendar year. However, the odds are significantly lower that you will see it before the summer. That means the chances of us getting a season 2 premiere date announcement this month are slim to none. Remember that Apple TV+ has yet to even announce dates for two of their other hits in Ted Lasso and The Morning Show that are almost certainly going to premiere before Severance does. (Personally, we tend to think that the Adam Scott series is charting towards late summer or the fall — filming won’t even be done until May.)

So what could we get this month? Remember that the Golden Globes are taking place, and there’s a chance that a tease or two could be dropped around that. With this in mind, potentially the streaming service could try and seize the moment and offer up some photos or additional details about the upcoming season. Maybe there’s some casting news we haven’t heard about yet?

Realistically, though, things are going to be slim pickings for a while and in some ways, maybe that’s for the best. Severance is successful in part because of the atmosphere and the mystery. If you know too much, there is a little bit of mystique that goes away while you watch it. More and more viewers are still discovering the show, so we’re hoping that this is going to be a really fun year stuffed full of discussion!

