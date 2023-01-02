Yellowstone season 5 episode 8: Beth learns about Train Station

Entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 8, we should note that we expected something big — this was the final episode for a while. So how would Taylor Sheridan surprise us?

First and foremost, he managed to do so by bringing in Jimmy for the first time this season. It’s clear that the Bunkhouse is heading his way, as the 6666 Ranch could be a safe haven for some of their cattle. This should bring these worlds together like never before!

Now, here is where things start to become a little bit of a challenge. Jamie delivered his speech to the state legislature and through that, the discussions of impeachment got underway. We knew there was going to be an intense backlash from this, including when it comes to Beth. We knew that she had the blackmail over Jamie and at some point, we expected her to employ that. She did it after breaking into his house, but that’s when he told her the truth about the Train Station. If she exposes him, he exposes all of the ranch’s secrets.

At the end of all of this, Beth made it clear that “war is just beginning.” This revelation for Kelly Reilly’s character is game-changing, and she went to confront John about it. She recognizes that Jamie knowing about the Train Station could be the thing that destroys them all.

The central dilemma that comes from this

Will Beth or John kill Jamie? If he knows all of their secrets, getting him off the board could be the only way to escape all of this. Meanwhile, Jamie knows that Beth is trying to kill him, and this causes a big problem: What is he going to do about that? All of a sudden, the stakes at the ranch are so much different than they’ve been before, and legitimate lives are now at stake.

At one point, someone is going to win … but who will it be?

What did you think about the overall events of Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 on Paramount Network?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned — there are more updates coming down the road. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

