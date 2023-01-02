NCIS season 20: Is Michael Weatherly teasing Tony, Ziva return?

Is there a legitimate chance that Michael Weatherly could come back as Tony in NCIS season 20, and could Ziva join him? It’s a question more viable now than it’s ever been before, and for a number of different reasons.

So where do we start? Well, it has to be due to Weatherly himself speaking out on the subject! In a new post on Twitter, the actor had the following to say in response to a fan hoping for a moment between his character and Cote de Pablo’s in the near future:

Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”!

Now, we should note that the writers for NCIS have never ruled out a possible return for Weatherly, though for most of the run of Bull it was logistically impossible. Now, Bull is over and in theory, there should be room in Michael’s schedule. Meanwhile, Ziva was already revived on the show a few years back and Cote had a nice little arc that brought her character back to Tony — however, we never saw that reunion on-screen.

We should note that for now, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a potential Tony return to the show. Yet, you can view this tweet as an indicator that there have been some conversations. Given that we are having one big event on January 9 in the form of a three-part NCIS crossover, couldn’t the writers figure out a Tony / Ziva event closer to the end of the season? It’s possible, and it could certainly be a way to loop in some nostalgic viewers who miss having the two characters around.

Even if it’s not in season 20, we do think Tony will be back on this show at some point. It’s just hard to imagine it concluding without him around, even as a guest star.

Do you think we will see Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo back on NCIS for season 20?

