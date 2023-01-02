Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Where is the crossover?

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? If you are looking around for the epic three-part crossover event, we more than understand.

Let’s start things off here by noting that if you are confused, there’s a good reason to be. Originally, the network confirmed that the crossover with this show, plus the flagship NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles, was slated to happen on January 2. However, that was delayed after the fact. The plan now is for this crossover to transpire on January 9, so be sure to have your calendars set accordingly.

To go along with that, you can check out the synopsis below for the NCIS: Hawaii portion of things, just in case you are especially eager to get more insight:

“Deep Fake” – Tennant, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) find themselves captured by a woman claiming to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team. Also, Jesse, Ernie, Whistler and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) learn about an asset that arrived in Hawai’i who could be connected to several overseas assassinations, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Jan. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O’Donnell and LL COOL J guest star in the episode, which is part two of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: LOS ANGELES.

Is there going to be an episode on January 16, as well?

Signs point to that happening, so at least you’re going to have a couple of weeks to make up for this hiatus. In general, you should also note that there’s still a lot to come this season, and there are also reasons to hope for a season 3. It stinks that this hiatus is going a little bit longer than expected, but there is a lot of stuff to look forward to down the road!

Related – Be sure to see some other updates now about NCIS: Hawaii season 2, including what else you can expect from Lucy long-term

What do you want to see from NCIS: Hawaii season 2 when it returns to CBS?

Are you sad the show is still off the air? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







