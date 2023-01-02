Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: 2023 preparation

As we dive further into 2023, what can we expect to see when it comes to Bridgerton season 3? It goes without saying, but there’s great stuff ahead! This should prove to be a fantastic batch of episodes for the period drama, and we mean that across many different fronts.

First and foremost, let’s remind you that the Queen Charlotte prequel series is going to be the show that gets top billing for at least the early part of the season — and it’s hard to really argue against it. This show has been done with production for a while, and it also is being run by Shonda Rhimes herself. If that doesn’t set the bar high for it content-wise, what will? We expect premiere date news on it over the coming months.

As for Bridgerton season 3, the first thing you need is a lot of patience. We can’t see Netflix upstaging the premiere of Queen Charlotte by announcing news too far in advance. They’re going to make you wait a little while and you should prepare for that accordingly. That also makes sense given that we’ve yet to hear anything that indicates that production on season 3 is already done.

For the time being, we’re anticipating the series (which will revolve largely around Penelope this time around) will come back at some point this fall. If that happens, there’s a good chance that you will see an announcement over the summer, and then a trailer at some point after the fact. There should be a LOT of great news to sustain you once we get on the other side of Queen Charlotte airing.

As for the long-term future…

This is where we remind you that the series has already been renewed for a season 4, so you don’t have to worry about that! There’s a good chance that production is going to start filming before season 3 even arrives! It makes sense for Netflix to get ahead of the curve to lessen the amount of hiatus time between seasons.

