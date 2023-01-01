American Horror Story season 12 premiere date: 2023 hopes

What is there to hope for when it comes to American Horror Story season 12 over the course of 2023? There’s a lot to consider here!

The first thing that you should go ahead and note here is that there will 100% be more of the series coming down the road. It is mostly just a matter of when. Executive producer Ryan Murphy has long been committed to the FX anthology even with all of his duties and Netflix and that won’t change — we also don’t think the annual nature of this particular franchise will.

With the exception of 2020 (which was right in the middle of the global health crisis), we’ve seen new episodes of this series air every single year in the fall. That is, at least for the time being, also what we are anticipating for 2023. There is no official theme for the new season announced yet, and we learned from last year that FX really may not hurry to announce anything. Even though season 12 could start off filming in the summer, you could be waiting until September to get a specific premiere date, a theme, or the potential cast. It’s possible a few things could be given away before that, but the network is under no obligation to confirm any of it.

As for what we’d like from this franchise in 2023, we feel like that can be explained in pretty simple terms: It would be nice to see more promotion and a little less mystery. Given all the success that Murphy had over at Netflix with Dahmer and also The Watcher, it remains so weird to us that this long-running show was as under-the-radar as it was for NYC (pictured above).

