Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, January 1?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Could we actually be starting off the new year with some great comedy?

Of course, the idea of having a new episode tonight is one of those exciting ideals that is fun to think about and/or ponder over — unfortunately, it’s also not a reality in this situation. There is no new episode of Last Week Tonight on the air for January 1, and nor will there be one most likely for the rest of the month.

Truthfully, there is no specific return date for the late-night series as of yet but if past indicators hold true, we’re waiting for something around the middle of February. What’s another ideal? That Oliver will kick off that show with an hour-long spectacular where he recounts a lot of events that happened during the break. That won’t happen; he may spend a moment on some of them but, eventually, he moves on to a number of other things that are a little bit more current. This show has been on the air long enough at this point that there’s a pretty standard way in which it operates a lot of the time. It would be a shock if he was to suddenly deviate heavily from a lot of that now.

If there is a big question that we’re wondering with this show entering 2023, it is whether or not we’re getting close to the end of the line. Last Week Tonight is entering its tenth season, and this is the sort of big milestone that could easily serve as the grand send-off. Also, for the time being the show is not renewed past this year, and what else is there really for the show to accomplish. Unless Oliver just loves doing the show and sees it as an essential part of his life, he’s already won more awards than we can possibly count.

