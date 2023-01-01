The Last of Us season 1 premiere run time: How long is it?

In just a matter of two weeks, we’re going to get the long-awaited premiere of The Last of Us season 1 on HBO. This is a show that has been greatly anticipated for a rather long time, and there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the creative talent both on-screen and behind the camera.

Based on the latest information we’ve got now, there is also a lot to be excited about then it comes to how much content the series is giving us right away!

In a post on Twitter, a user named DomTheBomb uncovered that the very first episode of the show is currently slated to run for an hour and twenty-five minutes. These things are always subject to change, but we tend to think that this would make sense for a show like this. Given that the first episode has to establish the entire world plus some of the main characters, why wouldn’t the network take their time to let viewers take all of this in? It’s also worth noting here that HBO doesn’t have to be constrained to a certain amount of time in which their shows can air; they can be as long or as short as they see fit.

For those wondering, there are nine episodes planned for the first season of the show, and we wouldn’t be surprised if several of them end up going past the hour-long run time that is more or less standard. With that being said, we have a hard time imagining that all of them will be this long. Pilots are often longer for premium-cable shows than a number of the other installments that follow. That’s just something we are used to at this point.

