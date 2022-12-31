Magnum PI season 5: How much longer until another promo?

Magnum PI season 5 is coming to NBC in the near future and make no mistake, we absolutely want it! February 19 is inching ever closer and with that in mind, this allows us to think of a number of different things. Take, for example, when we could see a promo with some real footage.

Have we already seen at least one preview for the new season? Absolutely, and we’re glad that it’s already out there! However, it was just a few seconds long and didn’t actually contain anything specific in terms of what’s coming up. It goes without saying but eventually, we are hoping for something a little bit more substantial. Think of terms of a preview that actually features Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks, and one that offers up a great sense of what viewers can expect.

Would it be great if the preview gives you a good sense of the story ahead? Sure, but we’re not even expecting that at the moment. These previews tend to be marketed more towards either casual fans or people who haven’t seen the show at all. Instead, the focus will probably just be on action, escapism, and fun, and we’re 100% fine with that since the show needs as many viewers as possible.

As for when we could see this promo emerge, we’ve noted already that it could be over the next few days! Don’t be shocked if we see something more during NBC’s New Year’s Day coverage or, beyond that, the premiere of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars on Monday. Also, don’t forget about Sunday Night Football! There are some opportunities out there to really get this show to a sizable audience and we just hope that the network considers this as they make some of their all-important decisions from here on out.

In the end, we know the show will be worth the wait — we just hope a ton of people get a chance to see it!

Related – Go ahead and get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

When do you think we’re going to get another promo for Magnum PI season 5?

Be sure to share in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







