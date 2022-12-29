House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: Looking ahead?

There is a good chance you know that we will be waiting a good while to see House of the Dragon season 2 arrive on HBO. Of course, we would love for the series to be back in the near future, but that’s not going to happen for many reasons. Filming is still months away! Even if the show wraps production in 2023, that doesn’t account for all the time needed to create some of those CGI dragons. There’s a reason why 2024 is the absolute earliest you could see the Game of Thrones prequel on the air.

For the cast, speaking about the show’s future is a little bit different. While there may be source material that is out there, that doesn’t mean that they have all seen the scripts. They also don’t have any control over when the show premieres; they go to work, do their job, and then had everything else over to the powers that be.

The one thing that the cast can at least do is set the table for what’s coming up in regards to their character’s story, and we are seeing that this week courtesy of Emma D’Arcy. In a new interview with the Guardian, the performer responsible for Rhaenyra Targeryan had the following to say when it comes to what her character’s story could be moving forward:

“She is trying to navigate her own Targaryenism … She has been trying to work out how best to mitigate that very volatile fire in her blood. But when Luke dies, the control required to dampen that inner fire suddenly runs out.”

Everything, from here on out, could be violent and fiery. Regardless of the circumstances around Lucerys’ death and the dragon, the consequences are still a consequences. A fuse has been lit that cannot be snuffed out, and we are preparing now for the Dance of Dragons to be here.

