Wednesday season 2 premiere date: One key question at Netflix

As we look towards an eventual Wednesday season 2 renewal at Netflix, there’s one thing we should remind you of: 100% we are going to get more. Why wouldn’t we? We are talking here about one of the most popular shows of the calendar year, and there’s certainly plenty of story left to tell.

With this in mind, we don’t want to spend a lot of time wondering about when the renewal will be announced in this article — it is coming, and that shouldn’t be all that much of a concern.

So what are we left to wonder about instead? That’s rather simple: When we’re actually going see new episodes back. This is a complicated equation for Netflix, even more so than a lot of people would necessarily assume on the surface.

The first order of business is that the show kicks off production next year and is able to put together more fantastic episodes. You don’t want to rush the writing process, or the editing process after the fact when cameras are done rolling. Both of these are integral in their own way.

Now, we get to our biggest question

Where does a show like this fit in the schedule? We would assume that season 2 could be ready as early as winter or spring 2024 and if that’s the case, you have to place it amidst a sea of other big shows. Think in terms of other potential mega-hits like Squid Game and Stranger Things, which could also be coming out this year.

If we did have to issue our theory on this right now, it is that Netflix will air each of these shows at different times of the year as an incentive to keep people watching. None of them have started production yet, so don’t be surprised if Wednesday is the first to come out. It may be able to turn episodes around at a little bit of a faster pace than the other two shows.

