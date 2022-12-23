Squid Game season 2 premiere date, split season odds

We recognize that a Squid Game season 2 is absolutely coming to Netflix, and of course the all-important question is when. How long are the folks at the streaming service going to torment us in this wait for news?

Well, just like you would imagine, there’s a lot to go into this … and there’s only so much the producers have control over. Sure, they can go out and work on what they feel to be the best episodes possible, but at the end of the day, they don’t have much control over when and how it airs. Netflix decides when to premiere the show (most likely in 2024), and they are also responsible for figuring out how to structure the episodes. In other words, they’ve got a lot of power.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Squid Game updates!

In the past, we have absolutely talked a little about a split-season possibility for the show, but the closer we get to the start of production, the more that we think it is a serious possible. After all, we really think that Netflix is going to want to get this show on the air again as soon as possible. If splitting up episodes means that the first part could air in the summer of 2024 as opposed to the fall, we think they will want to do that.

The odds of this, at least in our mind, are increasingly thanks to a few factors. For starters, the upcoming season of YOU is going to be split. There’s also a chance that they may do this with some other high-profile shows like Stranger Things (again) or The Sandman. In the end, the streamer wants to find a way to accumulate even more revenue than they already have. We don’t think they will ever shift to a weekly model a la Hulu or Apple TV+, but something like this? We could see it…

The odds of us getting a premiere date in 2024 are almost 100%; meanwhile, we’re moving towards 50-50 when it comes to the split season.

Related – Be sure to get all sorts of other news on Squid Game, including what else could be coming

Is there anything you are most hoping to see with Squid Game season 2?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







