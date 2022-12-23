Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date: When will we learn it?

Following the launch of season 3 earlier this week, when are we going to learn a Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date? We absolutely think there’s a lot to hope for here! This is going to be the final chapter of the John Krasinski show, and we’ve got a good feeling already that there could be action around every corner.

For those who did not know already, the great news we have to share today is pretty darn simple: The fourth season has already been filmed! As a result of having to wait so long for the third season, the producers were able to get far ahead on the next chapter of the story. This also means that there should be a significantly shorter hiatus between seasons this go around.

We’ve already noted this week that we expect season 4 to come out in December 2023, largely because we don’t foresee Prime Video rushing to get it out before then. (They certainly didn’t rush anything with season 3.) So when could a specific date be announced? The date for season 3 was revealed in late September, to we anticipate a similar timeframe for the final episodes. We could learn a little bit earlier in September 2023; or, we could be waiting until October. It’s all just a matter of choosing the right day in that window, providing our estimation is correct.

More so than meeting any particular time-frame, though, we tend to think the streaming service will prioritize the state of their schedule at large. What does that mean? Because they’ve already filmed season 4, they can look at the schedule and plug this in wherever there is a suitable opening. It gives them flexibility — they may opt to not be that flexible, but it’s at least something they could think about if they choose to.

