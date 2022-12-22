Wednesday season 2 renewal: Why hasn’t it happened yet?

A Wednesday season 2 renewal at Netflix absolutely feels like one of the most inevitable things in the world. Why wouldn’t it happen? We’re talking here about an enormously popular show that has already shattered some records, and it could break even more long-term. If there is a way that the streaming service can keep the momentum from season 1, we can only imagine what the numbers will look like when season 2 starts.

We recognize that at this point, it may feel a little bit weird that there isn’t a whole lot else out there, but there are some logical reasons for the wait behind the scenes.

The big one is pretty simple: Money. Things have to be worked out with Netflix and the studio MGM, which is ironically owned now by Amazon. The streamer may also be waiting to assemble all of its team behind-the-scenes for season 2 for announcing anything. This is also just a company that probably isn’t worried about keeping people waiting. They know that it doesn’t really matter when they announce a renewal for a show like this, mostly because so many of us can assume its coming.

Instead, the larger mystery (at least for the time being) is when we’re actually going to see this show premiere. That’s where questions could remain for a good while. We’ve said it before, but we’d be surprised if new episodes turn up at any point before 2024, largely because production / post-production for a show like this takes a good bit of time. Because of the sheer number of hits that Netflix has and the potential for discovery over time, they’re not so desperate to bring shows back as some of the competition may be.

For the record, we honestly wouldn’t be that shocked if we get a season 2 and season 3 renewal at the same time — the show merits it based on success alone.

