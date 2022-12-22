NCIS season 20 episode 11: Knight in Shining Palmer news!

Want to know a little more insight on NCIS season 20 episode 11? Well, for starters, this is the first episode after the crossover! On January 16, you’re going to have a chance to see “Bridges,” an episode that could put Alden Parker in a pretty unusual position.

To go along with this, we do think all of us Knight in Shining Palmer fans are going to be thrilled by what’s coming Jimmy and Jessica’s way. From the very start of the season, we’ve been excited for the potential of watching two characters actually have an on-screen relationship! This is something that has been so rare for this franchise over the years. This means at times that there are going to be fun, flirty moments; with that being said, it also means that there are some conflicts that need to be addressed. This episode could be bringing both to the table.

Want to get some more official insight? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 20 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Bridges” – Parker discovers he’s a victim of identity theft while investigating the unusual murder of a Navy ensign. Also, Knight and Jimmy face hurdles in their relationship as their connection heightens, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What sort of obstacles could these two face? They’re very different people in some ways, but they bond over some of the things that matter. They’ve also each gone through a lot and they work together! Sometimes, this can create some awkward dynamics, but we actually think the team would root for them as much as anyone. They are still a reasonably-new couple, but we do remain hopeful that they’ll conquer whatever is put in front of them.

What do you want to see on NCIS season 20 episode 11, based on the early details?

