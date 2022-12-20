Wednesday season 2 renewal timeline: Road to a premiere date

Just in case you haven’t seen some recent stories on the subject, we are very much eager for a Wednesday season 2 renewal at Netflix. How can we not be? The Jenna Ortega series has so far shown itself to be one of the streaming service’s biggest hits ever, and one of the biggest surprises at the moment is the simple fact that nothing has been announced at present.

So what is going on here? A lot of it just comes down to extensive talks between the studio MGM (ironically now owned by Amazon, a direct competitor to Netflix) and the streaming service itself. This sort of thing takes time, but you shouldn’t expect anything other than amicable talks. This is a rare series that can make both mega-corporations a ton of money and we doubt that either one of them would want to steer clear of the opportunity to do so.

Based on where things stand at present, our early prediction here is that we’re going to be getting news on a formal season 2 renewal early next year, mostly because this will help the show start production a little bit earlier. If you are Netflix at this point, you better believe that this is 100% a priority! You want to do everything in your power in order to ensure that you can set things up for a release potentially in the first half of 2024.

Let’s put things in a greater perspective at present. The streaming service does have a lot of huge hits coming but some of them — in particular Stranger Things 5 and Squid Game season 2 — are going to take a long time to make. This show could conceivably have a shorter turnaround and help tide a lot of people over who are waiting for some of these juggernaut shows. Of course, we’d love more of the Addams Family adaptation to arrive next year, but that just feels a tad unrealistic based on what we’ve seen with Netflix’s release patterns in the past.

