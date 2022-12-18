The Orville season 4 renewal: Any hope for holiday announcement?

Is there a chance that we get some news regarding The Orville season 4 at some point during the holiday season?

It probably goes without saying, but this news would be outstanding to hear. This is a wonderful, imaginative show that has been unfortunately been left in limbo for a long time already. We tend to think there have been talks, but nothing may be solidified just yet. This is likely because the process of bringing this show back is quite complicated and there are a lot of different variables that need to be considered. Take, for example, getting the cast signed to new deals, figuring out the budget, and also seeing how you can continue to leverage Disney+ along the way. The show remains loyal to Hulu first and foremost, but both of these streaming services are owned by the same parent company — you might as well take advantage of this whenever you can.

We’d love a holiday announcement (wouldn’t it be a Christmas miracle?), but for now we tend to think such news is unlikely. Most network executives are off around this time of year and with that in mind, there’s not going to be a lot of opportunities to have further talks. It’d have to be a situation here where the renewal is set before we even get to the end of this month.

The more likely situation, at least right now, is that we hear news on season 4 over the first few months of the new year. Remember that Seth MacFarlane and the rest of the cast seem to be interested in coming back and doing more, and we do think that Hulu is going to want more episodes. They would be silly not to after the critical reception to season 3! It is probably going to come down to matters of dollars and cents — you know, boring stuff that is never that fun to consider.

