Yellowstone season 5 episode 7: A return for Jimmy, 6666 Ranch?

Based on the end of Yellowstone season 5 episode 7 on the Paramount Network tonight, one thing feels pretty clear. We could be getting a chance to head down to the 6666 Ranch in Texas and with that, Jimmy and Emily!

Throughout most of this week’s installment, one of the things that we learned clearly was that the cattle in Montana were in rough shape. In particular, they all stood a chance of becoming really sick. John needed to get the herd somewhere south, a place where they would be able to thrive where there was no snow and financially, the strain on the ranch would be easier. One candidate eventually emerged in Texas, and all evidence suggests that these two ranches are about to collide. Given that Kathryn Kelly (who plays Emily) was promoted before the start of the season to series regular, it feels clear that she’s going to have a big story coming up.

Also, it remains easy to understand why Taylor Sheridan would want to rope in the 6666 Ranch at some point. For starters, there’s a spin-off show set there in active development, and that could be the long-term future for both Jimmy and Emily on this show. Also, remember that Sheridan is actually a part of the real-life 6666 Ranch’s ownership group, so clearly he’s got a vested interest in the place. Also, he’s clearly going to have access to some of the locations and he grew up in Texas. He technically understands this world even more than he does ranching in Montana.

The unfortunate thing, of course, is knowing that we’re going to be waiting a LONG time to see what’s on the other side of this ending. There is no return date at the moment for the second half of the season, even if we know somewhat where the series is going.

