Wednesday season 2 renewal: Another welcome sign!

Even though a Wednesday season 2 renewal may not be official as of yet, we have more good news that it is coming!

According to a new report from Deadline, there is already a great deal of progress being made on the road to bring the Jenna Ortega series back. There is already conversation about setting up a writers’ room for the new season, and all signs point to an inevitable renewal — however, it may not officially be ordered until we get around to the new year. As is often the case within the world of TV, a little bit of patience may be required here.

One that is rather interesting is that Wednesday is produced by MGM, which was recently purchased by Amazon. With that, there’s a lot of irony here in that Netflix is now working with one of their own rivals in order to produce an incredibly-successful show. Who would have imagined that? This is definitely a situation that is a little unusual, and that is putting it mildly. Then again, this isn’t exactly a normal show, either! While we imagined it being a reasonable hit thanks to the presence of The Addams Family as a brand, it was impossible to predict that it was going to be anywhere this big in such a quick span of time. Credit has to be given to everyone involved for finding a way to market the heck out of the series.

We’ve noted this before but with how long it is taking to make a number of hit shows these days, it is probably a little unrealistic to expect Wednesday back at some point before we get around to 2024. It’s also probably better that the producers take their time, especially on the heels of a story that was such a runaway smash to begin with.

