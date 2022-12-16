NCIS season 20: Trailer for NCIS: Hawaii, Los Angeles crossover!

While we may be waiting until January 9 to see the NCIS crossover event play out, we do have something worthy of excitement today: A new trailer!

Today, the network unveiled during the Ghosts Christmas Special a lengthy look at the upcoming event, and it already feels like there’s one word we can use to describe it: Cinematic. CBS has put a lot of effort into making this feel big, epic, and action-packed. The murder of a professor is going to lead into so much more, and all three teams (including the crews from NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawaii) are going to need to get together in order to get some answers.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for brand new NCIS videos every Monday night!

There were definitely some big moments including the trailer, whether it be Deeks referring to Sam as a “human hot pockets” to explosions to Brian Dietzen and LL Cool J sharing a little bit of screen time together. We do think that there’s going to be a LOT of fan service throughout and honestly, that makes a whole lot of sense. Why wouldn’t CBS want this to pay tribute to all of these fans?

We know that there’s a good bit that has been released about the crossover so far and yet even still, we’re counting on a few surprises. Honestly, it’d be a little strange if we didn’t have that given that this is one of the biggest events in the history of the franchise. In some little way, there’s a chance that this crossover could alter the course of all three shows moving forward.

You can watch the full trailer at Deadline.

Related – Check out some additional insight now regarding NCIS, including a few more details on the future

What are you most excited for at the moment when it comes to this NCIS crossover event?

Did the trailer make you even more stoked for what’s coming? Share below! Once you do just that, stick around — we imagine there are going to be more previews released prior to these episodes airing. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







