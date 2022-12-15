CSI: Vegas season 2 spoilers: CSI alum Eric Szmanda returning!

Just in case you wanted some more nostalgia coming into the world of CSI: Vegas season 2, we have something more to share within!

According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to see original CSI cast member Eric Szmanda come back to the series in his role of Greg Sanders in the next part of the season airing next year. This is just a one-episode guest spot, but this is a chance to reunite him with his one-time co-star Marg Helgenberger, who has been a major part of season 2 the whole way through.

While Vegas has worked on some level to establish its own identity separate from what is going on with the original show so many years ago, it’s also worked to ensure that it attracts fans of the OG, as well. That’s one of the reasons why we had Jorja Fox and William Petersen so heavily featured in season 1, and there’s always a chance even more familiar faces could come back down the road. We recognize that the show has yet to be renewed for a season 3 as of yet, but there’s always a reason to hope!

Before we go any further here, let’s go ahead and throw a reminder out there that tonight marks the final episode of CSI: Vegas for this calendar year, and it’s a big one that is going to trace all the way back to the end of the first season. It could be pretty darn significant for setting up the remainder of the season / series, or at the very least, that’s what we are hoping for as of this writing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

