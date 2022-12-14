Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Season 3 episode 11 news

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? We don’t think it will come as a shock that we want season 3 episode 11 sooner rather than later.

As for whether or not we’re going to get it, that’s an entirely different story and it does bring us to the following message: There is nothing more coming in the network tonight. Instead, the plan is for season 3 episode 11 to air when we get around to Wednesday, January 4. There are still a handful of episodes left to go before we get to the finale and within those, there’s obviously going to be a lot that happens. Think in terms of answers, actions, and hopefully some big surprises for a lot of the characters.

As of right now, we know that Cassie is in grave danger and we’ll have to wait and see if or even how she gets out of it. We’ve already learned a great deal about this season, including who one of the true forces of evil is within the world. The only big question mark remaining is what sort of resolution we can expect to get on the other side. Of course, we are hoping that there are some big-time surprises on the way and there could very well be! The status of Jensen Ackles beyond this season is also unclear, though of course we are happy to have him for however long he sticks around.

Remember, if you love the show be sure to watch live or stream on Hulu! This is one of many that you have to consider to be very much on the bubble at this point, and we’ll have to wait and see more of what the streaming service decides after the fact.

Fingers crossed, we’ll at least get more news on what the next episode looks like over the next couple of weeks.

