Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS with season 2 episode 10?

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Are we about to dive head-first into some good stuff with season 2 episode 10?

We don’t think that it will come as that big of a surprise to anyone out there, but of course we want more episodes of this show sooner rather than later! It’s a constant source of compelling mysteries and over the past year and a half, we’ve gotten to know the characters rather well.

Unfortunately, this is where we DO have to come in and share some of the sadder news: There is nothing more tonight, and there won’t be anything else through the rest of the year. This show is currently on a holiday hiatus, and the plan for now is for it to return on Monday, January 9. (The original January 2 plan has been pushed back.) There’s a three-part crossover airing on that night, and that is going to lead to Hawaii airing at a special time in 9:00 p.m. Eastern. You’ll want to start watching the event at 8:00 since otherwise, you do run the risk of being a little bit lost getting into part 2.

Below, you can at least get a sense of who is going to be appearing in the NCIS: Hawaii part of the crossover — and also what the story is going to be:

“Deep Fake” – Tennant, Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) find themselves captured by a woman claiming to be a CIA agent demanding intel from the team. Also, Jesse, Ernie, Whistler and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) learn about an asset that arrived in Hawai’i who could be connected to several overseas assassinations, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Jan. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and NCIS: LOS ANGELES stars Chris O’Donnell and LL COOL J guest star in the episode, which is part two of a three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: LOS ANGELES.

For those curious, we know that Lucy will be a part of at least the third hour of the crossover; whether or not she returns from a recent absence in part 2 remains to be seen.

