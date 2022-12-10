Is Saturday Night Live new tonight over on NBC? We were lucky enough to have a new installment from Keke Palmer last week, and it turned out to be fantastic.

So are we about to see something more in a matter of hours? It goes without saying that we want it … and luckily, you’ll be getting it!

We don’t really need to beat around the bush here, so let’s just go ahead and say that this is one of our most-anticipated episodes in a rather long time. Steve Martin and Martin Short are hosting it together! They have to be one of the best comedy duos in decades, and of course they have a rich history with this show. We’re anticipating that a few classic sketches will be reborn during this episode in some shape or form, along with some new ideas that they bring to the table.

Oh, and of course there’s something else that they can pull from, as well, in their time working on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. We’d love a cameo from Selena Gomez or another familiar face or two from the show; in the end, we tend to think that this will depend pretty heavily on scheduling. (Remember production on season 3 is most likely going to kick off in 2023, and we’re hoping for a summer / fall premiere.)

Beyond just the hosts…

Of course, we’re anticipating a lot of timely, political comedy, and of course a few different sketches themed around Christmas. We know there is one more episode coming on December 17 hosted by Austin Butler and that is the primary episode for the show, but we know that sometimes, this stuff can be stretched out more than just one show. We’re ready for that here.

What do you most excited to see from Saturday Night Live featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short tonight?

Do you think we will have some notable cameos? Be sure to share your thoughts and expectations below! Once you do that, keep coming back for more updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

