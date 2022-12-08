Law & Order season 22 episode 10 return date at NBC

Following what you get tonight on NBC, are you eager to get the Law & Order season 22 episode 10 return date? It’s, of course, worth noting that more episodes of the flagship show are coming! The real question is when you will have a chance to see them.

Before we move forward, we should go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is nothing coming for this show or anything else in the franchise for the rest of the year. Instead, we will be waiting until Thursday, January 2. That may be a long hiatus but, compared to some other series (even some on NBC), it’s honestly not that bad. It makes sense for the network to air a good chunk of episodes during January / February to take advantage of the sweeps period in the latter months. After that, we’ll probably see a pretty sizable hiatus all over again.

As for what’s coming up in episode 10, we think you know the answer in terms of the formula. There is no real reason for the series to deviate from that and with that in mind, we tend to think we’ll see a topical case and/or plenty of drama all around it.

Insofar as specifics go, we tend to think you’ll learn more about that over the next couple of weeks. As we get further into the season, we’re also hoping to learn more about the long-term future of both this show and every other one in the franchise. NBC is contemplating getting rid of the 10:00 p.m. hour, or that was at least the case several weeks ago. Could shows be shifting around in a way that puts part of this franchise in trouble?

Related – Be sure to get other news on Law & Order right away

Is there anything that you want to see on Law & Order season 22 episode 10 when the show returns?

Let us know in the comments below! After you do that, remember to come back for a few other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







