FBoy Island canceled at HBO Max; season 3 to be shopped

After two seasons on HBO Max, FBoy Island is officially heading off the beach. There is no season 3 coming down the road.

Is there still a chance at something more here? This is where things get a little bit interesting … albeit complicated. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the company behind the Nikki Glaser-hosted reality show in STX Alternative is going to shop it around in hopes of landing a new home elsewhere.

While we tend to have a lot of skepticism around a lot of these efforts much of the time, there is a reason to think that it could work here. Remember, for starters, that FBoy Island actually had a pretty sizeable audience. The aforementioned Deadline report notes that it was one of the more popular unscripted shows that HBO Max had so when you think about that alone, the cancellation may seem a little baffling.

Yet, remember this: HBO Max, under new parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, is shelving a lot of their exclusively unscripted content. They also have no immediate plans to order any more. There is a pretty clear seismic shift that is going on there. Also, FBoy Island is a little more expensive than some of the other unscripted efforts that are over in the Discovery world. In the end, this is clearly just the parent company trying to position itself for what they think is the right future.

Where could season 3 land?

The best contender in our mind is Prime Video. Netflix doesn’t need it thanks to Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle conquering this genre. Meanwhile, Peacock already acquired Love Island. Prime Video just feels like the right fit in terms of what they have and also what they should be looking at right now. We’ll wait to see what happens over the course of the next few months.

What do you think about FBoy Island getting canceled at HBO Max?

Do you think that we have a chance to see season 3 land somewhere else? Be sure to share below, and also come back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO Max.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







