NCIS season 20 episode 9 spoilers: The focus of ‘Higher Education’

Tomorrow night on NCIS, we’re finally going to have a chance to check out season 20 episode 9 titled “Higher Education.” Luckily, we have a few more details here that we can use to better set the stage!

Today, the folks over at CBS unveiled a few new sneak peeks from the episode and through those, we understand better than ever what the focus of this episode is going to be, let along how the case started off in the first place.

First and foremost, let’s discuss the case since it’s a weird one. The team will uncover the dead body of a young student who, for whatever reason, stripped off all their clothes before starting to run around. After that, it was then discovered that their body temperature was aggressively warm, especially compared to what it should be under these sort of circumstances. All of this sets the stage for a really unusually investigation, and that’s before getting into the next major twist — as it turns out, this guy had access to a lot of secret government files. Could he have been a part of a spy ring?

You can view all of the sneak peeks for this episode over at the show’s official YouTube Channel. For now, let’s get into a couple of other things that make this story stand out. Take, for starters, the fact that Delilah will actually have some sort of connection to the victim, which leads to her getting involved. You’re also going to see at least a few funny moments throughout, including McGee’s discovery that the victim was wearing a pair of rare sneakers that he very much covets. We don’t actually think that he’d pilfer something like this off a dead body, but it could torment him for most of the episode.

